Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for VP (LON:VP) Stock Price

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.57) to GBX 905 ($11.98) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.45% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON VP opened at GBX 510 ($6.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £201.25 million, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.75. VP has a 1 year low of GBX 460 ($6.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 745 ($9.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 545.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 572.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Jeremy F. G. Pilkington purchased 2,500 shares of VP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,854.40). Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

