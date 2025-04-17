Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – April 15th

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in the bitcoin industry, such as bitcoin mining firms, cryptocurrency exchangers, or technology providers supporting the bitcoin ecosystem. Investors in these stocks gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s market dynamics without having to directly own or trade the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,696,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,907,371. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 15,553,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,380,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 6.10. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 10,618,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,547,269. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

See Also