Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.48%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

