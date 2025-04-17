BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 8,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 48,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
BingEx Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.96 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BingEx
About BingEx
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
