BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 8,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 48,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Get BingEx alerts:

BingEx Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BingEx

About BingEx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BingEx stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BingEx Limited ( NASDAQ:FLX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of BingEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.