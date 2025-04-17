Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 21st

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, April 21st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 18th.

Biomerica Stock Down 26.3 %

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 100.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,306 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Biomerica worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

