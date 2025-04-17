Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.57 and traded as high as C$6.03. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 841,273 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 700.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$189,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

