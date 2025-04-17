BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.12.
BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BB
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of BlackBerry
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,267,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BlackBerry by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $19,485,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $14,282,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackBerry Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE BB opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.