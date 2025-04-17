BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

In related news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,641 shares of company stock worth $214,365. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,267,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BlackBerry by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $19,485,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $14,282,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BB opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.