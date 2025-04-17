BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) & YXT.COM Group (NASDAQ:YXT) Head to Head Contrast

YXT.COM Group (NASDAQ:YXT – Get Free Report) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares YXT.COM Group and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YXT.COM Group N/A N/A N/A BlackLine 24.67% 21.63% 4.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YXT.COM Group and BlackLine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YXT.COM Group $331.19 million 0.15 N/A N/A N/A BlackLine $653.34 million 4.31 $165.81 million $1.45 30.77

Analyst Recommendations

BlackLine has higher revenue and earnings than YXT.COM Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for YXT.COM Group and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YXT.COM Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 BlackLine 2 3 7 0 2.42

BlackLine has a consensus price target of $62.64, suggesting a potential upside of 40.38%. Given BlackLine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackLine is more favorable than YXT.COM Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackLine beats YXT.COM Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YXT.COM Group

YXT.COM Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital corporate learning solution in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers corporate learning platform, personalized e-learning system, teaching tools, and online courses, as well as offline courses and courseware recording service. It also engages in the technology development; and sale of Software-as-a-Service and content. YXT.COM Group Holding Limited was formerly known as Unicentury Group Holding Limited and changed its name to YXT.COM Group Holding Limited in May 2021. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Suzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

