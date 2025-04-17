Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $316,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after acquiring an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 844,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,653,000 after acquiring an additional 805,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Blackstone by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,984,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,235,000 after purchasing an additional 753,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.0 %

BX stock opened at $129.51 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 158.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

