Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $63,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

NYSE:BLND opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,311.07. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

