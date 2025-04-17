B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BME. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 456 ($6.04) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 545 ($7.21) to GBX 490 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.62) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 538.76 ($7.13).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 314.10 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 335.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 254.60 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 556.60 ($7.37).

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £21,375 ($28,292.52). Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

