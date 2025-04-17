Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $436.27 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $239.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $339.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.01.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

