Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,172,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,954.0 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
BMBLF stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. Brambles has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $14.13.
About Brambles
