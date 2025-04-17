Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Shares Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 57,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 829,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Brera Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Brera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.