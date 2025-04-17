Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $74.61

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.72.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 7.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BILL by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $40.92 on Monday. BILL has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,092.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Equities research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

