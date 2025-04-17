Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT at $21.00

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several brokerages have commented on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,155,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $15,276,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $14,940,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

