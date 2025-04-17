Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $4.00

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,316,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $19,751,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,754,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,750,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,587,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.29. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.69). As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

