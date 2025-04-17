Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $4.00

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.29. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.69). As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
Further Reading
