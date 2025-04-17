Brunswick (BC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-5.000 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

