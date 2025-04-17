Campbell Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

AMZN opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

