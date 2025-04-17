Carter Bankshares (CARE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect Carter Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $339.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.63. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

