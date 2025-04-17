Castellan Group Purchases 192 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Castellan Group raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

