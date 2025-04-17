Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NOV alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 120.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NOV Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.08 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.