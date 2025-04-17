Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $88,033,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,253,000 after acquiring an additional 882,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $20,053,000. Amundi increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 836,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 564,202 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,041.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 388,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 375,693 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

