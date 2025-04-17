Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in MarketAxess by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

MKTX stock opened at $222.73 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

