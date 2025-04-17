Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100,436 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Insulet by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $250.73 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.81 and a 200 day moving average of $260.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

