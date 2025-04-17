Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in First American Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 96,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First American Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,306,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

First American Financial stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.80%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

