Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 12,994 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 438,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,176,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,411.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,419,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,305.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $80.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

