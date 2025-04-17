Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.