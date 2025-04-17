Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,990,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,978,000 after buying an additional 72,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,579,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,056,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,533,000 after purchasing an additional 268,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,756,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.24.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.69.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

