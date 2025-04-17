Cerity Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $137.76 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.29.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

