Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,980 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $36,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRD opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

