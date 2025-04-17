CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 522,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,008,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

CN Energy Group. Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

