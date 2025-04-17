Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.67% of Cognex worth $41,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Cognex by 4.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

