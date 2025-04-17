Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $349.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.22. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

