Comparing Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) & Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) and Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Rallybio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Rallybio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rallybio has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rallybio N/A -77.39% -69.33% Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rallybio and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rallybio and Addex Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rallybio $636,000.00 16.47 -$74.56 million ($1.35) -0.19 Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Addex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rallybio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rallybio and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rallybio 0 5 1 0 2.17 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rallybio currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 3,606.65%. Given Rallybio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rallybio is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Summary

Rallybio beats Addex Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT. The company is also developing RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; RLYB116, an inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5) to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation which has completed phase 1 trial; and RLYB331, a preclinical antibody, for the treatment of severe anemia with ineffective erythropoiesis and iron overload. It entered into a strategic alliance with AbCellera to discover, develop, and commercialize novel antibody-based therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases; and collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson to provide pregnant individuals therapeutic solutions at risk of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Addex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.