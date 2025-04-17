Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Citigroup

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 2,850 ($37.72) to GBX 2,700 ($35.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($39.18) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,692 ($35.63).
Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.
