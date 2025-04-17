ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $823.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

