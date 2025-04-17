Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $183.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 221,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.