Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 295,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

