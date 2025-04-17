Cormark Has Positive Forecast for TSE:TXG FY2025 Earnings

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.19.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$48.24 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$18.79 and a twelve month high of C$48.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.35.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

