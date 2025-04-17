Cormark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TSE:CJR Earnings

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

