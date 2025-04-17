Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $37.49. 588,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,486,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Specifically, insider James Laufman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $312,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,621,730.25. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $154,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 608,602 shares in the company, valued at $24,800,531.50. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,132,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,883,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,726,085.56. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -251.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

