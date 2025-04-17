Critical Analysis: Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Valuence Merger Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and KONE Oyj”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A N/A $4.77 million $0.16 75.00 KONE Oyj $12.01 billion 2.21 $1.03 billion $0.99 29.58

Profitability

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Valuence Merger Corp. I. KONE Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valuence Merger Corp. I, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A -12.23% 3.41% KONE Oyj 8.57% 38.04% 10.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and KONE Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valuence Merger Corp. I 0 0 0 0 0.00 KONE Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Valuence Merger Corp. I on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

