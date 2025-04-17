Critical Comparison: INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) & Graham (NYSE:GHM)

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) and Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares INLIF and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INLIF N/A N/A N/A Graham 4.60% 9.35% 4.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INLIF $14.52 million 1.24 N/A N/A N/A Graham $199.62 million 1.65 $4.56 million $0.83 36.43

This table compares INLIF and Graham”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than INLIF.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INLIF and Graham, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INLIF 0 0 0 0 0.00 Graham 0 0 1 0 3.00

Graham has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Graham’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graham is more favorable than INLIF.

Summary

Graham beats INLIF on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INLIF

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector. The company also provides rocket propulsion systems consisting of turbopumps and fuel pumps; cooling systems, which include pumps, compressors, fans, and blowers; and life support systems that comprise fans, pumps, and blowers for space industry. In addition, it offers heat transfer and vacuum systems, including ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles; power generation systems, such as turbines, generators, compressors, and pumps; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and electronics for energy sector. Further, the company offers heat transfer and vacuum systems consisting of ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles for chemical and petrochemical processing industry. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

