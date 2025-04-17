Critical Comparison: Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT) & AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextnrg and AutoNation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextnrg $27.77 million 12.32 -$10.47 million ($6.67) -0.46 AutoNation $26.77 billion 0.24 $692.20 million $16.94 9.56

Profitability

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoNation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nextnrg and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04% AutoNation 2.59% 30.48% 5.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AutoNation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nextnrg and AutoNation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextnrg 0 0 0 0 0.00 AutoNation 0 3 4 0 2.57

AutoNation has a consensus target price of $201.86, indicating a potential upside of 24.59%. Given AutoNation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Nextnrg.

Summary

AutoNation beats Nextnrg on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products; and indirect financing for vehicles, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates new vehicle franchises from stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as AutoNation-branded collision centers, AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and parts distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Republic Industries, Inc. and changed its name to AutoNation, Inc. in 1999. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

