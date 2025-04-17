DA Davidson Has Negative Forecast for Salesforce Q1 Earnings

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2026 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $249.50 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.74. The company has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Salesforce by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,090. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,439 shares of company stock worth $12,043,153 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

