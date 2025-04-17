Dassault Systèmes (DASTY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Dassault Systèmes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.529 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.352 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 19.29%. On average, analysts expect Dassault Systèmes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

