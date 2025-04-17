DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $31.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

