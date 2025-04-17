Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 638,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $144.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

