Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $20.09. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 15,603,651 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,245,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 1,099,993 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 423,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 227,185 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 54,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 2,941.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

